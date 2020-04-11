Covid-19: One death in Pune on Saturday; toll stands at 29

pune

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:18 IST

One Covid-19 (coronavirus) related death was reported in the city on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 29.

During the day, a total of 29 fresh positive cases were reported, taking the count of progressive positive cases to 236 in the city.

The latest victim of the virus was a senior citizen with co-morbid conditions.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department reported one critical patient at a private hospital.

The latest victim was a 69-year-old female who died on late night on April 7 and her test results came on Saturday. She had hypertension and diabetes mellitus, health authorities said.

As of April 11, the city reported around 236 positive cases of which 26 were discharged after full recovery. These included 23 patients from the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital and one each from Sahyadri Hospital (Ahmednagar Road), Bharati Hospital and KEM Hospital.

A total of 138 patients are still in hospital and include 86 at Naidu Hospital, Symbiosis Centre (35), one each at Poona Hospital, Sahyadri hospitals at Karve Road and Hadapsar; KEM (4), Deenanath Mangeshkar (4); Jehangir Hospital (2) and Ruby Hall Clinic (2).

The rest of the positive cases were at Sasson Hospital.

21 out of 29 deaths reported from Sassoon

Of the 29 Covid-19 deaths reported in Pune as of 6 pm on April 11, 21 or 72% of the deaths occurred at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

Dean of Sassoon hospital, Dr Ajay Chandanwale said most of the deceased at the hospital had co-morbidity conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or other serious conditions even when they were being brought to the hospital.

“At the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital, on the other hand, most patients were with a foreign travel history. We have patients with other health ailments too. We currently have around 18 positive patients out of which 3 are on ventilator,” he said.

Seventeen of the deceased had acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonia as per the data from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department.