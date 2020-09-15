Covid-19: Rajasthan slashes rate of RT-PCR test at private labs

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:43 IST

The Rajasthan health department slashed the rate of RT-PCR (reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction) test at private labs by Rs 1,000 on Tuesday. RT-PCR is the confirmatory test for Covid-19.

According to a notification by department’s principal secretary Akhil Arora, the government decided to slash the rate from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200 in view of drop in prices of testing kit, reagents, VTM kits and other consumables. The state also considered the rates of the test in other states.

Also read: 50% staff at police headquarters in Jaipur to work from home for two weeks

Health minister Raghu Sharma said the decision was taken after consultation with senior doctors of SMS Medical College and other experts. RT-PCR tests are done at 35 labs in Rajasthan, including those at government facilities. The test is done free of cost at government labs.

“Exercising powers under section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, the rate of RT-PCR tests is fixed at Rs 1,200, including all taxes, at NABL accredited and ICMR approved labs,” the notification said.

It said any violation of this notification shall be punishable under section 5 of the ordinance.