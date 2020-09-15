Jaipur: 50% staff at police headquarters to work from home for two weeks

jaipur

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:36 IST

Half the staff at the police headquarters (PHQ) will work from home for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), DGP Bhupendra Singh said on Tuesday. The decision comes in the wake of 20 police personnel, including an additional director general (ADG), testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The PHQ was closed on Friday afternoon and was sanitised over Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, samples of 100 police personnel were taken for testing.

The DGP said he had asked all chiefs of police wings at the PHQ to ask half the staff to come to work on a rotation basis.

Also Read: Covid-19: As numbers rise, Rajasthan to conduct sero survey

“Staggering and rotation policy of 50% of the staff of all the wings of PHQ should be implemented for two weeks, after which it will be reviewed and a decision on renewing it will be taken,” he said.

The DGP has also directed all officials to ensure that they allow only the complainant to meet police officers, as several people often accompany a complainant to the PHQ.

“It should be strictly ensured that people enter the premises only after the permission of the police officer concerned,” Singh said in his orders.

Also, the DGP has asked for a mechanism wherein a complainant can share their problem with the officer concerned through an intercom or video conference and drop his/her complaints in the message box.

Also Read: With 1,669 fresh Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s tally goes past 1 lakh

“The police modernisation and welfare wing should identify places where such a mechanism could be developed. Also, they should ensure that the temperature of every visitor is checked and their hands are sanitised before they enter the main building of PHQ,” the orders added.

The police chief added that visitors’ passes should be checked at every floor to ensure that people don’t trespass.

Singh has also directed every wing in-charge to appoint a nodal officer who would supervise the sanitisation of their floor.

The central store and modernisation wing will ensure that the central air-cooling system is cleaned at regular intervals.