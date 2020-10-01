Covid-19 testing falls in Jalandhar, kiosks set up outside govt offices

cities

Jalandhar With a sharp dip in daily sampling and contact-tracing of covid-19 cases due to farmers’ protests, the district health department is setting up testing centres outside government offices and densely populated localities.

The Jalandhar health department was taking, on average, 5,000 samples per day for two weeks before the protests broke out. Last week, the deputy commissioner asked the department to increase the sampling. However, with people in rural areas refusing to undergo the test, the department is finding it difficult to collect 3,000 samples per day. For daily sampling, 78 health department teams comprising four-five employees in each are enrolled in daily sampling.

Responding to the situation, officials have deployed health teams outside the district administration complex, transport department, SDM’s office and Sewa Kendras of the district for mandatory covid testing.

In addition, teams have been deployed at the PSPCL office, the municipal corporation office, containment zones, Surya Enclave locality, Krishan Pura, Amar Nagar, Basti Gujja, PAP etc for conducting the covid-19 test.

“The farmers’ protest has impacted daily sampling. We have now deployed teams outside government offices. Health officials are taking the sample of all government employees to contain the virus and meet targets,” said Dr Harish Bhardwaj, nodal officer for covid testing in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar is the second-worst district of the state with 12,920 positive cases and 390 deaths from the virus till September 30. The number of samples taken was 3,698 on Thursday.

Officials said they conduct antigen tests that detect certain proteins in the virus by using a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample. The report is updated on the website the next day, concealing the identity, while information is provided to the individual.