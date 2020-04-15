Covid-19 testing in Punjab: DMCH to first hold trials of detection kits

The Covid-19 testing that was scheduled to start at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here from Wednesday has been delayed for the time being.

The DMCH authorities claimed that before going ahead with the testing process, they want to conduct some trials.

“We have received the testing kits, but in order to formally start the procedure we have to first undergo some trials,” said DMCH secretary Prem Gupta.

Describing the procedure, Gupta said, “Two samples of a suspected patient will be sent to the microbiology labs at DMCH and PGIMER, Chandigarh. The results will be compared and only then a final nod will be given to conduct the formal Covid-19 tests.”

The district administration had on Tuesday stated that the testing facility at DMCH will start operations on Wednesday.

The department of microbiology at DMCH has receiving the nod for Covid-19 testing from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Recently, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had proposed the names of DMCH and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) to the Centre stating that the “two prestigious medical institutions” were capable of conducting the tests for coronavirus. The CM had also sought the requisite approvals for starting the testing facility.

At present, the state has three government laboratories – Government Medical College, Amritsar; Government Medical College, Patiala and Guru Gobind Singh Medical University, Faridkot.

Besides DMCH, the process is on to initiate testing operations at CMCH. Two specialists from ICMR are set to visit the hospital to share the technical know-how of the testing procedure.