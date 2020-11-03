e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid deaths cross 1,500 in J&K

Covid deaths cross 1,500 in J&K

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 1,502 in Jammu and Kashmir after 12 more persons succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday, officials said.

The UT also recorded 478 fresh coronavirus infections taking the UT’s total Covid count to 96,288. Officials said 283 people had tested positive in Kashmir and 195 in Jammu; also, eight people succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and four in Jammu.

So far, 88,718 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate stands at 92.1%. The active cases in J&K on Tuesday went below 6,000 to settle at 5,968. The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.66 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 106, followed by 23 in Kishtwar. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 111 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 66.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,703 cases and 366 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,890 cases and 260 deaths.

Till date, 6.61 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,057 in home quarantine, 5,968 in isolation, and 44,638 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.93 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In