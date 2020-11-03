Covid deaths cross 1,500 in J&K

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:58 IST

The death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 1,502 in Jammu and Kashmir after 12 more persons succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday, officials said.

The UT also recorded 478 fresh coronavirus infections taking the UT’s total Covid count to 96,288. Officials said 283 people had tested positive in Kashmir and 195 in Jammu; also, eight people succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and four in Jammu.

So far, 88,718 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate stands at 92.1%. The active cases in J&K on Tuesday went below 6,000 to settle at 5,968. The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.66 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 106, followed by 23 in Kishtwar. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 111 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 66.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,703 cases and 366 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,890 cases and 260 deaths.

Till date, 6.61 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,057 in home quarantine, 5,968 in isolation, and 44,638 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.93 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.