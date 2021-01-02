Covid fatalities remain a concern in Panchkula district

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:25 IST

Even as Panchkula district recorded 20% drop in Covid-19 cases in December as compared to November, fatalities due to the virus remain a cause of concern for the health department.

In December 2020, 1,199 people tested positive, down from 1,524 in November. However, the number of fatalities went 15% up, from 13 to 15 in the same period.

“Overall mortality has decreased from 1.9% in October to 1.1% in December, but we are still struggling to bring it down further,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula. “Winter months are challenging as old and comorbid patients become more vulnerable to infections in general. This increases the risk of Covid and subsequent death among them.”

Hopeful of getting the vaccine by the month-end, she said: “We have all systems in place. Teams have been constituted. The list of healthcare and front line workers is ready. We are just waiting for the vaccine.”

Even on Saturday, Panchkula recorded one fatality, while 20 people tested positive. The fresh cases took the total to 10,027 and included two CRPF personnel. As many as 9,714 patients have recovered, 144 have died and 169 are still undergoing treatment.