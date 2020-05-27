e-paper
Covid outbreak: Thane adds 74 new containment zones

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 00:32 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The containment zones in Thane have increased in the past two weeks, with Covid cases in the city reaching 2,172. Seventy-four new containment zones were added, taking the total to 235.

The maximum number of zones is in Mumbra ward followed by Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar, Naupada-Kopri and Wagale Estate – all slum areas.

Thane had only 300 cases on May 1. The Thane Municipal Corporation claimed that the increase is because of increase in testing.

A TMC official said, “There are 39 containment zones in Mumbra, 35 in Naupada-Kopri, 33 in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar and 27 in Majiwada Manpada.”

