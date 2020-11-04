Covid update: One dead, 60 positive in Ludhiana

cities

A 65-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the district’s death toll to 839 even as 60 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new infections include 17 patients referred from the out-patient departments of various city hospitals, 25 having influenza-like illnesses, two health-care workers, two pregnant women and an international traveller.

The district’s cumulative tally of cases has reached 20,474, of which 19,206 have recovered, leaving 426 active cases.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said, the district currently has 426 active patients. He added that in all, 74 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours, of which 60 are Ludhiana residents while 14 are from other states and districts.

He added that reports of 1, 394 samples are still pending.

The DC further revealed that three patients from other districts also breathed their last in city hospitals. Sharma said that 159 persons were sent for home quarantine on Tuesday.