Cow carcasses found in Bareilly’s Kanha Upvan

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:12 IST

BAREILLY Carcasses of many cows were found in Kanha Upvan of Bareilly by mayor Umesh Gautam, who carried out a surprise inspection here on Tuesday, a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath suspended eight officials for poor upkeep of such shelter homes in different parts of the state.

“I was shocked at the pitiable condition of the shelter home and the cattle. After checking the register, I found that at least 600 cows have died in the past nine months. Of these, 30 deaths have occurred in this month alone,” said Gautam.

I have written a letter to the CM and sought action against the guilty officials, said the mayor, adding that though Kanha Upvan was an NGO, its nodal agency was the Bareilly Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The shelter home has 600 cows at present. “Almost 50% of the remaining cows are virtually on the death bed as they are not being given proper diet,” he said.

Gautam said Upvan authorities had only a day’s fodder left with them. “As per norms, the shelter home should have 1,200 bags of fodder for the existing number of cows, but I found only 24 bags at the site,” said the Mayor.

He said the entire area was strewn with bodies of animals. “There is a prescribed procedure for burying the dead cattle. But neither the BMC nor the Upvan authorities seem to care about it,” he said.

