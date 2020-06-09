CPI (M) demands supply of gas cylinders in Theog’s backward panchayat

cities

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:25 IST

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha along with leaders of CPI (M) staged a protest outside DFC Office in Shimla on Tuesday, demanding supply of gas cylinders in Kotighat, a backward panchayat in Tehog subdivision.

Around 70 cylinders were supplied to Kotighat after which the protest ended.

Singha said Kothighat residents were asking for cylinders supply as they could not go out due to lockdown. He said that on May 30, he took up the matter with the Shimla DC and was assured that cylinders will be supplied.

“When the promise was not met, I decided to protest,” he added.

CPI (M) also demanded the state government to issue white paper of purchases made in health department during lockdown to improve healthcare in Himachal.