CREDIT CARD FRAUD Amritsar man duped of ₹ 90k

Victim revealed his card details to a telecaller who posed as bank employee

Mar 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A telecaller posing as a bank employee fraudulently withdrew ₹ 90,000 from the credit card of a 50-year-old man whom he promised to waive off ₹600 penalty imposed on him for not using the card.

Victim Gurmej Singh of Nangal Pannuan village falling under Majitha subdivision lodged his complaint to Amritsar rural police in this regard.

He said, “I have an account in Axis Bank’s Majitha branch. On March 2, I got a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a bank employee. He told me that the bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 600 on me as I had not been using my credit card. When I showed my reluctance for not paying the penalty, the caller said he would waive off the fine.”

He said, “Upon being asked by the caller, I revealed my card’s details to him. After this I got a message of one time password (OTP), which he asked from me. Later, I came to know that ₹89,989 were withdrawn from my credit card.”

Inspector Kapil Kaushal, in-charge of Majitha police station, said they have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against an unidentified person.

