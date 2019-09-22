Credit war continues between Punjab minister Balbir Sidhu and Mohali mayor

cities

With just four months left for the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections, the credit war between city mayor Kulwant Singh and Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has heated up. The MC polls are scheduled for the end of January 2020.

In the latest instance, on Sunday, Sidhu inaugurated the new water pipeline project in Phase-11, which was already launched by mayor Kulwant Singh along with area councillor Opinder Preet Kaur on September 19.

The project, worth around ₹62 lakh, will help residents in getting uninterrupted water supply.

Sidhu said that the project was hanging fire since the past 18 months, and he got it approved. “The sad part is that the city mayor went ahead to inaugurate the project just to get his photo clicked. He was the one who was sitting on the file for the past 18 months.”

“We are more focused on development of the city and not some photo opportunities,” Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, mayor Kulwant Singh said, “We are always there for Mohali residents. I will personally ensure that all their demands are catered to. The welfare of citizens is our prime responsibility and we refuse to comment on the inauguration ceremony held by Sidhu.”

Area councillor, Opinder Preet Kaur said, “I was not aware of the inauguration by the minister on Sunday. People of the area are not foolish. They are well aware as to who is doing what. The project was approved by the mayor and being the head of MC, he had inaugurated it.”

Two weeks back, Sidhu had organised a press conference where he said that all development works being carried out in Mohali in the past eight months has been done by the state government.

“Claims are being made by the Mohali mayor and SAD-BJP (Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party) flanked supporter councillors for credit of developmental works being done in Mohali,” he said.

The minister asked the mayor to prove his claims before taking credit for the development works. He added that the finances are being arranged and managed by the Congress government.

In June this year, Sidhu had inaugurated a library in Phase 4, an hour after SAD councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang inaugurated the same project.

SAD councillors Parminder Singh Sohana had said that the cabinet minister is going below his stature for credit and is on a spree to inaugurate different projects, which have already been launched.

