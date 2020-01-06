Crime branch to probe JNU case, fact-finding committee set up

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:47 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Police have described the violence at JNU campus on Sunday as “deliberate” and one that was conducted “in a planned manner” in a first information report (FIR) registered on Monday. HT has seen the FIR.

The FIR, registered against unknown persons, does not name any particular group. It has mentioned that two separate mobs, comprising 40-50 unidentified people in each, some of them wearing masks and carrying sticks, were involved in rioting and damaging property at two hostels at different times between 3.30pm and 8pm on Sunday.

Delhi Police spokesperson, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said the case has been transferred to the crime branch. “A separate fact-finding committee led by joint commissioner of police (western range) Shalini Singh has also been constituted,” said Randhawa.

On Monday afternoon, the crime branch team visited the places on the campus, where violence erupted on Sunday. The team also sought CCTV footage. “We are collecting CCTV footage, mobile phone videos and pictures, and other important evidence. Our focus is on identifying the rioters and bring them to book. We will also probe if outsiders were involved and how they got entry to the campus,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Joy Tirkey, who is heading the investigation team.

On Sunday, the police had registered two FIRs against students, some of them have been named, in connection with vandalism on Saturday. As per the FIRs, those named allegedly damaged the internet server at JNU administration block and manhandled the security staff. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU’s registrar, the police said.

When contacted the officials in the Union home ministry said they will respond once Delhi Police send them a report on the violence. The officials said the home minister has asked Delhi L-G to meet JNU representatives, students and administration.

Many people, including political leaders such as Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, had alleged that some right-wing activists and their supporters assaulted them and misbehaved with them outside the JNU gate but police personnel present there did nothing to stop them. They also alleged that the street lights were switched off during such attacks.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Devinder Arya said, “There were people from both the groups outside the gate. We will look into the allegations as and when we receive formal complaints from people who are making such allegations.”