Crimes against women rise

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:43 IST

Crimes against women saw a marginal increase in Navi Mumbai last year as compared to previous year.

There was an overall decrease in criminal offences as only 6,895 cases were registered last year as compared to 7,013 cases in 2018.

Last year, the police solved 71.4% cases as compared to the detection rate of 72.3% from 2018.

While presenting the annual crime report, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “Body offences and property offences have been decreasing across the country. Cases of cybercrime, crimes against women and economic offences are on the rise and the same pattern is seen in Navi Mumbai last year too.”

While there was no dramatic change in the nature of crimes registered in Navi Mumbai, last year police thwarted an IED blast after three people planted the bomb near Sudhagad school in Kalamboli intended to scare a builder.

A total of 602 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2019, an increase by 56 cases from 2018.

Property offences, including thefts and burglaries, formed for 40% of total crimes registered; 2,260 cases were registered last year as compared to 2,280 cases in 2018.

The recovery rate for stolen valuables also remained almost same. Last year, the police recovered ₹9.18 crore property out of ₹28.93 crore stolen. In 2018, police had recovered Rs7.96 crore out of ₹26.57 crore stolen property.

The Economic Offences Wing of the crime branch also saw a spur as 667 cases were registered last year as against 583 lodged in 2018.

The department also arrested 164 people in 75 cases solved last year.

Last year, 53 cases of murders were registered as against 52 cases registered in 2018.

Cheating cases saw a largest increase with 84 additional cases as 667 cases were registered in 2019 out of which police have solved 406 cases.

The police chief said there was a 95% detection rate of body offences including murder, attempted murder and assault, there are nine cases which have remained undetected. The police have formed a special team to try and find more leads in the unsolved cases.

The unsolved cases include the severed head and the body found in Rabale in March last year. While the identity of the woman is still unknown, police are waiting for the DNA report from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

“We are committed to make registering of cases easier as 467 complaints were submitted online via citizen portal, out of which, 92.07% were registered as cases. The online complaints have ranged from phone thefts to eve-teasing,” said Kumar, adding that in cases of eve-teasing and molestations, they have increased patrolling in some areas.

The police have also arrested 111 absconders and 255 wanted accused in 2019, said the annual report.