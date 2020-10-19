Crowd-sourced mobile app to flag Goa’s potholes, road hazards

cities

Residents of Goa will soon be able to check the status of the roads and identify pothole-ridden stretches via a mobile application. PinIt, the brainchild of a citizens’ initiative, aims to identify and share information regarding potholes and other traffic hazards by asking road users to ‘pin’ them.

In 2019, a bunch of young people got together under the ‘Rosto Campaign’. Upset over the poor condition of the roads and their alleged neglect by the government, the group painted warning signs in glowing colours next to road hazards.This year, the Campaign decided to go digital.

“PinIt allows users to crowd-source data on issues in their neighborhood and engage with residents from across villages in Goa. From pothole-ridden roads to garbage black spots, village panchayats, departments, individuals and organisations can access the data for strategic planning,” said Jill Ferguson, a member of the Campaign.

Cecille Rodrigues, a former Aam Aadmi Party candidate and activist, said the idea was to ensure accurate data-gathering to enable the authorities to act on the issue.

“If people map the data of uncovered potholes, missing sign boards or bad stretches of road and at the end of the month, we can collate all data and hand it over to the concerned panchayat or department to act on,” Rodrigues said.

Individuals too can download the data from the app and present it before their local bodies, seeking action.