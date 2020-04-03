Complete curfew in Una after three with Tablighi Jamaat link test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:25 IST

DHARAMSHALA: Complete curfew has been imposed in Una district of Himachal Pradesh after three members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, tested positive for Covid-19.

“Total curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced as an emergency measure in the wake of the imminent risk of the spread of Covid-19 in the district,” said Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

He said that the there will be no relaxation in the curfew till further orders and people are directed to stay at home.

Only emergency services and the industry exempted from the curfew will continue to function as per the guidelines.

Earlier, a three-hour relaxation in curfew was allowed.

Meanwhile, the district police have isolated Nakroh village of Gagret sub division where the three positive cases were staying in a mosque.

“An area of 3km surrounding the village has been sealed,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said.

ALERT IN MANDI, GHUMARWIN

The authorities in Mandi are also on high alert as the three positive cases are natives of the district.

Two of them are residents of Mandi town, while one is from Sundernagar. Deputy commissioner Rugved Milind Thakur said that the three had not been to their homes after returning from Delhi but were staying in Una.

However, as a precautionary measure their families have been quarantined.

An alert has been sounded in Ghumarwin town of Bilaspur district where some members of the Tablighi Jamaat made a stopover while on their way to Gagret in Una.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Sashi Pal Sharma said that three families have been quarantined in Ghumarwin and the primary contacts of the Jamaat members are being traced.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to get the samples of all Jamaat members, who have returned to the state since March 1, tested for Covid-19.

VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE

Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board chairman Mohmmed Rajbali and chief executive officer Asif Jalal have appealed to members of the Muslim community, who have attended the markaz (religious event at the headquarters in Nizamuddin in Delhi), to voluntarily inform the administration and police of the concerned district. No action will be taken against such people and they will be quarantined.

SIX POSITIVE CASES IN STATE SO FAR

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of six Covid-19 cases, including one death. One patient has been discharged after being cured and four people are undergoing treatment.

A total of 2,088 people have been quarantined in the state.

So far, 270 samples have been tested of which 263 came out negative and one sample of a Jamaat member failed. The retest will be done today.