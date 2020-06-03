e-paper
Cyclone Nisarga: 22 villages in Palghar on red alert

Cyclone Nisarga: 22 villages in Palghar on red alert

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:51 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Around 21,080 residents of 22 villages in Palghar district, which have been issued red alert, have being evacuated to safer shelters on Tuesday, a day before Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall, district collector Dr Kailash Shinde said.

Around 7,000 villagers from Satpati, Jalsarang, Murbhe, Ucheli and Dandi in Palghar have been evacuated, while around 12,520 locals from Chandip, Pachubunder, Saiwan, Kaman, Sasunavghar, Arnala, Rajodi and Bhuigaon villages in Vasai have also been taken to safer locations. Authorities have also shifted around 1,400 residents of Narpad, Ambewadi and Dahanu areas to nearby schools, resorts and other places.

However, some locals of Satpati village have been refusing to shift into temporary shelters. “While we have successfully evacuated 50 families of Toofanpada in Satpati village to safer locations, such as nearby schools and resorts, some villagers have been refusing to relocate stating that they prefer to stay at their relatives’ homes. We are trying to convince them. Dr Shinde and superintendent of police Duttatray Shinde are overlooking the evacuation process,” said Jitendra Thakur, assistant inspector, Satpati police station.

Meanwhile, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) said the nuclear power installations of four units of Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), as well as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Tarapur do not face any threat as installations can withstand cyclonic winds with a speed of more than 180 kilometre/hour, said Dr Shinde.

The Adani Thermal Power Station (ATPS) in Dahanu, which generates 500 megawatts of thermal power will continue to operate, authorities have informed. “But we have directed the employees residing outside Dahanu to not to report to work. The unit from Dahanu supplies power to suburban Mumbai and there will be no power generation issues,” said Shinde.

