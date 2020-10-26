e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Czech national acquitted of girlfriend’s murder in Goa

Czech national acquitted of girlfriend’s murder in Goa

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:05 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Gavel and law books
Gavel and law books(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The high court of Bombay (HC) at Goa has upheld the acquittal of a Czech national who was arrested for having allegedly murdered his girlfriend in a room of a guest house at Calangute in 2013.

Initially, the accused, Pavel Neuhausel, was found by passersby below a railway bridge at Cansa, Tivim, in an unconscious state.

Later, the police took him back to the guest house, where it was found that his girlfriend, Markita Horka, was lying dead in a pool of blood.

Pavel had filed a police complaint, which stated that he and Horka were attacked by two unknown persons, who had kidnapped and dumped him on a road.

However, the police concluded that it was Pavel, who had killed Horka by stabbing her on the neck and chest multiple times, following which he had filed a false complaint in a bid to deflect the blame for the murder.

However, the HC agreed with the trial court that the police had failed to present a watertight case and did not take the complaints seriously among other lapses.

“There was no serious investigation into the complaint of the accused even though it relates to the same incident in respect of which he was charged with murder. The prosecution had failed to carry out an investigation into the complaint of the accused. It is unsafe to rely upon the prosecution’s version that the accused had perpetrated the crime,” the HC ruled.

Pavel, who was out on bail, had left India and his disappearance prompted the HC to seek a report from the Goa Police.

Data showed that upto 90% of the foreigners, who were out on bail, were untraceable by the Goa Police.

tags
top news
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
3 PDP leaders resign, cite Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words
3 PDP leaders resign, cite Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
House already won? Nancy Pelosi thinks so, and reaches for more
House already won? Nancy Pelosi thinks so, and reaches for more
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
‘Kohli-ABD stand was in coma’: Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK
‘Kohli-ABD stand was in coma’: Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In