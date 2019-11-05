Dacoity case: People protest cops for detaining six in Rabupura

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:36 IST

Greater Noida: A group of people on Tuesday protested outside the Rabupura police station over the alleged detention of six suspects in connection with a dacoity case that took place on October 27. Over 100 protesters claimed that the youths were picked up without any substantial evidence and demanded their release. As the protest intensified, the police sourced personnel from different police stations and deployed them in Rabupura for additional security.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the Rabupura police had registered a case of dacoity against four men last week. “The police questioned six suspects in connection with the case. The suspects’ relatives on Tuesday visited the local police station and held a protest, demanding their release. We will question the detained men thoroughly and act on merit,” he said.

The complaint of dacoity was filed by local contractor Surjan Singh on October 27. He said the previous night, he was sleeping in a room while his wife, four children and his mother were sleeping in another room. “A group of men stormed our house from the rear and locked my room from outside. They held my wife, mother, and children at knifepoint and forced them to reveal the location of safe in which cash and jewellery were kept,” Singh had said.

The men allegedly made off with ₹5 lakh cash and jewellery. Singh said the robbers also threatened his family with dire consequences if they tried to raise the alarm. “My family informed me of what had transpired only after the gang had fled,” he said.

Singh Tuesday said he received information from police that six suspects have been detained in the case. “I visited the police station but the police could not provide us our valuables. We are not sure if the detained men are the ones who robbed our house,” he said.