Dagdusheth Ganpati temple closed from today

Dagdusheth Ganpati temple closed from today

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:09 IST
PUNE City’s famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple will be closed from Tuesday on the background of positive cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) being reported in the city.

The decision was taken on Monday following instructions from state government, said temple authorities.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday had appealed that religious places can carry on rituals in temples, but avoid to attract devotees to control the spread of virus.

Ashok Godse , president, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Trust, said, “We have decided to close the temple for few days on the background of positive cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) being reported in the city. A notice has been placed at the temple premises to inform the devotees.”

Dagdusheth Temple trust’s Hemant Rasane said, “We have already cancelled the Padwa cultural festival to avoid the mob.”

Along the same lines city’s deity Kasba Gapati has also taken the decision to close the Kasba Ganesh temple which is located at Kasba peth.

Mohan Yadav, public relation officer, Shree Sai Baba Shirdi trust, said, “The Shirdi Sai baba temple is open, but the trust had appealed the devotees not to make rush by considering the present situation. We have even made the necessary arrangements to sanitise the premises.”

