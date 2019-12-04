e-paper
Dalai Lama’s book for children, The Seed of Compassion, to be launched in March

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In the book, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addresses children directly and will share lessons of peace and compassion, told through stories of his childhood. (Courtesy: Penguin Books)
         

A children’s picture book, The Seed of Compassion, authored by the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will hit the stands on March 24, 2020.

The book is published by Puffin Books, a children’s imprint of the British Publishers Penguin Books.

For the first time, Nobel Peace Prize laureate the Dalai Lama addresses children directly, sharing lessons of peace and compassion, told through stories of his own childhood, the publishers wrote on their website.

One of today’s most inspiring world leaders was once an ordinary child named Lhamo Thondup. In a small village in Tibet, his mother was his first teacher of compassion. In everyday moments from his childhood, young readers begin to see that important lessons are all around us, and that they, too, can grow to truly understand them, reads the post.

The book will be available in hardcover, e-book and audio format.

With simple, powerful text, the Dalai Lama shares the universal teachings of treating one another with compassion, which Bao Luu, a Vietnamese artist living in the US, illustrates beautifully in vibrant colours.

In an increasingly confusing world, The Seed of Compassion, offers guidance and encouragement on how we all might bring more kindness to it, say the publishers.

The hardcover is has been initially priced at Rs 1,362 ($18.99).

