Dalit teenager gang raped in Kasganj

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Agra A 17-year-old dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by four men of her village in Kasganj district when she had gone to attend nature’s call on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case under 376 D of IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act and constituted four teams to nab the four accused, Ghanshyam Shakya, Suresh Shakya, Pushpendra Shakya and Ankit Kumar, absconding after the incident.

“The girl’s family said that she went out to attend nature’s call at about 9.30 pm on Sunday night and did not return for a long time. Later when she was traced she narrated the ordeal on the basis of which a case was registered at Sidpura police station,” said superintendent of police (SP) of Kasganj, Susheel Ghule.

“The accused, who forcibly took the girl to a farm near the village, are from the same village and known to the victim who disclosed their names. They have been booked under Section 376 D (gang rape), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act,” said the SP.

“Four police teams have been constituted and a hunt has been lodged to nab the accused. The victim was sent for medical examination,” he said.

The girl, a student of high school, is undergoing treatment. The family members of the accused have also absconded after locking their houses.

