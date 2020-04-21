Damage to domes at Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan is not an issue, says Akal Takht jathedar

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:04 IST

AMRITSAR: Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday endorsed the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) stand that the damage to five domes at the newly built congregation hall at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara after a recent thunderstorm was not an issue.

In an informal talk with the media at Golden Temple here, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “This is not a big thing. The PSGPC has already issued a statement that the domes have been repaired and affixed at their places. So, this is not an issue at all.”

Five domes on the roof of the entrance to the newly built congregation hall in the complex of the gurdwara, the last resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, were damaged after they fell down on Friday night due to high velocity winds. Bhai Gobind Singh, the granthi of the gurdwara, said the domes are made of fibreglass and were re-affixed after repair on Sunday.

India had officially taken up the issue after Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa raised this issue with the government.

A long-pending demand of the Indian Sikh community was fulfilled when the 4-km-long corridor was opened on November 9 last year from Dera Baba Nanak, a border town, to Kartarpur gurdwara. This is a visa-free access to the historic gurdwara for Indian devotees. However, the corridor is closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak at present.

‘CHANGE LIFESTYLE TO FIGHT CORONA’

On the national lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Giani Harpreet Singh, who heads the highest Sikh temporal seat, said, “The government has imposed a lockdown, which is good, but it alone is not a permanent solution to the coronavirus problem. For a permanent solution, we need to change our lifestyle and improve our eating habits. Junk junk food and revive desi (local) dishes. Farmers of Punjab should opt for organic farming and discard chemical spray because of the health hazards. Besides, we have to remove the fear of this disease from our minds.”

‘SET ASIDE POLITICS, HELP NEEDY’

On the lack of arrangements for the needy, he said, “The Centre’s responsibility is bigger in this unprecedented situation. It must fund the state governments, so that they can help the needy. However, such relief activities should not be politicised, because everyone, whether he’s a Congressman, Akali or Communist, turns hungry and everybody needs essential items.”