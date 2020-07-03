Day 1 of complete lockdown gets good response in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:59 IST

Day 1 of the 10-day complete lockdown saw good response in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar on Thursday.

In Thane, though most citizens remained indoors, there were some incidents of crowding at markets, which were allowed to remain open. After police intervention, the markets were closed and residents were sent back home.

The traffic police seized 316 vehicles across the Thane commissionerate and issued 2,744 challans throughout the day to motorists for flouting lockdown norms.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of traffic said, “We took action against a total of 800 vehicles and collected fines worth of ₹13 lakh.”

Police patrolling at city’s prime spots continued for the whole day, with several areas, especially the residential complexes, being barricaded to restrict the movement of people.

With only 55 of the total 120 Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus services operating on Thursday, most people in essential services found it difficult to reach the railway station.

Santosh Badavte, 48, a postal department employee, said, “My office is at Mumbai Central and I reside in Kharegaon. I travel by TMT buses to reach the station, but the frequency was very less on Thursday and I had to walk to station.”

Deputy civic commissioner Sandeep Malvi said TMT services will only be available for those in essential services or for cases of emergencies.

On Thursday, Thane city reported 395 new cases and 11 deaths. The total case count now stands at 9,530, while the death toll is 333.

Similar actions were taken in the neighbouring corporations of Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar too.

Shops remained shut, while very few less vehicles were seen on the streets. Most of the containment zones were sealed with barricades prohibiting movement. The police kept vigil at all the major roads of the city as well as the internal residential areas.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Pansalkar who visited the city, said, “The response on the first day was very good, as most residents stayed indoors. A team of police also made announcements at societies to make residents aware about it. We need to follow it strictly.”

Kalyan-Dombivli civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi informed that more than 1,000 employees of the corporation were on the field with the police to ensure the norms were followed.

On Thursday, Kalyan-Dombivli witnessed its highest-ever daily rise in Covid cases. The 560 new cases took the total number to 7,485, while the death toll rose to 127 after three deaths.

Meanwhile, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) extended its lockdown in micro-containment zones till July 12. It had earlier imposed a complete 15-day lockdown since June 15.

“Apart from essential services, no other shops will remain open in the containment zones. Grocery stores will be open from 11am to 3pm, while dairy stores from 8am to 10am and 5pm to 7pm. Ward officers and local police stations have been alerted and they will ensure that all rules are maintained in containment zones. Action will be taken against those found loitering within the containment zones,” said Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner, BNCMC.