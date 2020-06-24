e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Day after clash, 45-year-old man shot dead in Ambala village

Day after clash, 45-year-old man shot dead in Ambala village

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, whose family was involved in Tuesday’s clash over a pond in the village.

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Victim’s son said they were taking a walk in the fields when three men came on a bike and shot him in the head.
Victim’s son said they were taking a walk in the fields when three men came on a bike and shot him in the head.(REUTERS)
         

A day after two men received gunshot wounds in a clash in Phulel Majra village of Saha block of Ambala, a 45-year-old man was shot dead in the fields on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, whose family was involved in Tuesday’s clash over a pond in the village.

The victim’s son, Sahil, told the police that he, along with his father and uncle, were taking a walk in the fields around 5.15am. “My father was walking about 100 metres ahead of us. Suddenly, three persons came on a motorcycle and stopped my father. One of them pulled out a gun and shot my father in the head,” he said, adding that the men, while fleeing, stated that they were taking revenge for the incident that took place a day before.

The deceased’s family had lodged a complaint against the village sarpanch, Vijay Kumar, and his men for allegedly trying to take over the possession of the village pond. The matter has been in court for several years. A cross-FIR was also lodged by the sarpanch and his supporters, claiming that the deceased’s family had injured two men.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “The dispute has gone violent in two days and a man was shot dead today. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered and police teams are investigating the case.”

top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In