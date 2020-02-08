Day after getting life term, inmate ends life in Bathinda jail

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:58 IST

A day after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, an inmate of Bathinda central jail committed suicide by hanging himself inside the jail premises on Saturday morning. Angrej Singh, 32, a resident of Jeeda village, was convicted by the court of district sessions judge Kamaljit Lamba on Friday for killing his wife Sandeep Kaur.

Jail superintendent Manjit Singh said Angrej hanged himself with a rope inside the barrack at about 8.30 am. The deceased’s body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Angrej had strangulated his wife to death on January 26 last year allegedly because she used to stop him from consuming liquor. A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sukhpal Singh, brother of Sandeep Kaur.

Sandeep, who belonged to Lalianwali village of Mansa district, got married to Angrej nine years ago.