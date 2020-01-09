Day after murders, lawyers boycott work

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:09 IST

LUCKNOW Lawyers in the district court boycotted work on Thursday in protest against murder of advocates Sanaullah in Prayagraj and Shishir Tripathi in the state capital.

A delegation of lawyers also met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and handed over a memorandum seeking enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act to check increasing incidents of murder of lawyers.

Sanjeev Pandey, general secretary, Central Bar Association, district court, handed over the memorandum to the chief minister.

It may be pointed out that Sanaullah and Shishir Tripathi were killed on Thursday. Tripathi’s killing triggered a protest in Lucknow.

Lawyers also demanded medical insurance scheme for advocates. They will resume work on Friday.

3 ACCUSED STILL AT LARGE

Four police teams were formed on Thursday to arrest three of the five accused in lawyer Shishir Tripathi murder case.

Raids were being conducted at their possible hideouts while mobile locations and call records of the accused were being examined to ascertain their movement, said police.

Upendra Tiwari aka Monu and Vinayak Thakur were nabbed on Wednesday, but the other accused – Dheeraj Kumar, Mustafa and Shubham Yadav were still at large.

Shishir Tripathi, 32, was beaten and stabbed to death by the five accused over personal rivalry late on Tuesday night. The police lodged an FIR of murder against all the accused at the Krishna Nagar police station.