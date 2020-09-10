e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DDA sets up service centres to help residents with ownership rights

DDA sets up service centres to help residents with ownership rights

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has set up four common service centres (CSC) in different parts of the city to assist residents of unauthorised colonies to apply and complete the process of ownership rights under the PM-UDAY scheme.

Since December last year, when the scheme was launched, 26,705 property owners have applied of which 1,348 have been conferred ownership rights.

To help people complete the process, a senior DDA official said, “Four processing centres have been made operational at Pitampura, Dwarka, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar, apart from Rohini. Three more centres will be made operational within 15 days.

In 11,188 cases (out of 26,705 applications), GIS survey work has been done while deficiencies have been pointed out to 4,131 applicants, to which they can file replies online. A total of 1,342 applications have been rejected for not confirming to PM-UDAY regulations.

top news
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 Vaccine by year-end, CEO says
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 Vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘You are not going anywhere’: Lalu Yadav to leader who quit after 32 years
‘You are not going anywhere’: Lalu Yadav to leader who quit after 32 years
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In