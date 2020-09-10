DDA sets up service centres to help residents with ownership rights

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:08 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has set up four common service centres (CSC) in different parts of the city to assist residents of unauthorised colonies to apply and complete the process of ownership rights under the PM-UDAY scheme.

Since December last year, when the scheme was launched, 26,705 property owners have applied of which 1,348 have been conferred ownership rights.

To help people complete the process, a senior DDA official said, “Four processing centres have been made operational at Pitampura, Dwarka, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar, apart from Rohini. Three more centres will be made operational within 15 days.

In 11,188 cases (out of 26,705 applications), GIS survey work has been done while deficiencies have been pointed out to 4,131 applicants, to which they can file replies online. A total of 1,342 applications have been rejected for not confirming to PM-UDAY regulations.