DDC polls: 8.33% votes polled till 9am across J&K in the third phase

DDC polls: 8.33% votes polled till 9am across J&K in the third phase

Kupwara recorded 3.41%, Bandipora 9.03%, Baramulla 1.78%, Ganderbal 1.33%, Budgam 8.14%, Pulwama 1.75%, Shopian 2.74%, Kulgam 10.02% and Anantnag 0.45% turnout

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, at Gajansu Village in Jammu on December 4.
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, at Gajansu Village in Jammu on December 4. (PTI)
         

A voter turnout of 8.33% was recorded in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu & Kashmir until 9am on Friday.

The state election commissioner’s office said Kupwara recorded 3.41%, Bandipora 9.03%, Baramulla 1.78%, Ganderbal 1.33%, Budgam 8.14%, Pulwama 1.75%, Shopian 2.74%, Kulgam 10.02% and Anantnag 0.45% turnout till 09:00 am.

In the Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 11.76%, Doda 9%, Ramban 8.76%, Reasi 14.70%, Kathua 11.73%, Samba 17.50%, Jammu 15.22%, Rajouri 15.21% and Poonch 12.15% till 09:00 am.

The Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 2.91% while the Jammu division 13.59% up to 09:00 am.

In the third phase, voting is being held in 33 constituencies.

