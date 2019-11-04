Deadline for filing online SSC exam form extended till Nov 20

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:17 IST

PUNE Students appearing for the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams for February – March 2020 can now fill their online application forms with regular fees till November 20. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has on Monday extended the deadline of filling up the online forms and fees which was earlier till November 5.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the state board, said, “For Class 10 regular students the earlier deadline to fill up the online application form was till November 5, but as we noticed that some of the schools were facing technical issues and other some problems to fill up the forms we have now extended the deadline to fill up the forms for regular, repeater and external students till November 20.”

“Students can fill up their online application forms with regular fees. Still, any student misses to fill-up the form, then they can fill online application forms with late fees till November 30,” he added.