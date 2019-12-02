e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Death in celebratory firing: Protesters attack Dharamkot MLA’s vehicle

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

he official vehicle of Dharamkot Congress MLA Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh was on Monday attacked by people protesting the death of a music group in celebratory firing.

Karan Singh, a local resident and the member of the DJ group, was performing at a wedding at Mastewala village in Dharamkot sub division of Moga when he was killed in celebratory firing on Saturday evening. One of the guests on the dance floor accidentally shot him dead.

Karan’s family was joined by protesters in front of the civil hospital where they demanded the arrest of the accused before the post-mortem.

The MLA had gone to the hospital to pacify the protesters when some of them threw stones on his vehicle. The driver managed to take Lohgarh inside the hospital from where he escaped through the back door.

Police said five persons were booked under Section 302 of the IPC for Karan’s death.

“We have arrested one accused so far, while raids are on to catch the four,” said superintendent of police Rattan Singh Brar.

top news
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
I respect you, Congress leader tells Nirmala Sitharaman. Then a jab
I respect you, Congress leader tells Nirmala Sitharaman. Then a jab
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands
ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands
‘Response within 7 seconds’: Bengaluru top cop after vet rape-murder
‘Response within 7 seconds’: Bengaluru top cop after vet rape-murder
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities