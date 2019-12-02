Death in celebratory firing: Protesters attack Dharamkot MLA’s vehicle

cities

he official vehicle of Dharamkot Congress MLA Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh was on Monday attacked by people protesting the death of a music group in celebratory firing.

Karan Singh, a local resident and the member of the DJ group, was performing at a wedding at Mastewala village in Dharamkot sub division of Moga when he was killed in celebratory firing on Saturday evening. One of the guests on the dance floor accidentally shot him dead.

Karan’s family was joined by protesters in front of the civil hospital where they demanded the arrest of the accused before the post-mortem.

The MLA had gone to the hospital to pacify the protesters when some of them threw stones on his vehicle. The driver managed to take Lohgarh inside the hospital from where he escaped through the back door.

Police said five persons were booked under Section 302 of the IPC for Karan’s death.

“We have arrested one accused so far, while raids are on to catch the four,” said superintendent of police Rattan Singh Brar.