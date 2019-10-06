e-paper
Decade after DPR, work on Dera Bassi solid-waste plant to start in December

MC had prepared the DPR 10 years back at the cost of ₹100 crore, including the land cost,  but now the cost has escalated

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
 A decade after the municipal corporation prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for the solid waste management plant at Samgoli village in Dera Bassi, the district administration will finally take possession of the land.

Deputy commissioner (DC), Mohali, Girish Dayalan said, “We have taken the possession of 27 acre.We will take the rest of the land by month end as the Punjab government has already declared this land as surplus.”

“Once we get the possession, the land will be handover to the civic body, which will start the work in December this year as the state government has already allocated funds for the same,” he said.

If any land owner has not received the compensation till date, he can take it from the court as the entire amount has been deposited there, said the DC.

Hanging fire

The MC had prepared the DPR 10 years back at the cost of ₹100 crore, including the land cost,  but now the cost has escalated. The new DPR is still awaited.

Presently, the waste is being dumped at an unauthorised dumping ground in the Industrial Area, Phase 8B and people and industrialists are already protesting over the same. Mohali generates about 150 metric tonne of garbage in a day.

The plant, to be spread over 50 acre, will benefit 15 urban local committees, including Dera Bassi, Ropar, Kharar and Sirhind and will have a capacity to process 250-400 metric tonnes of waste per day.

In March this year, the district had slipped to 153 out of the 425 cities, in the nationwide Swachh Surverkshan ranking. The main reason of the slip is civic body’s failure to set up the solid waste mechanism in Mohali.  The project also ran into rough weather because of litigation.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:18 IST

