Decomposed body of woman found in Undri apartment

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:24 IST
PUNE A decomposed, naked, body of a woman in her 30s was found in her apartment in the Undri on Wednesday.

The woman was suspected to have been dead for at least two days and there were no visible external injuries on her body, according to police.

“The doctors have not yet given an opinion on the cause of death. We are awaiting inputs from them. However, the security guard at the building and her former house help have told us that she had some medical condition,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

There were multiple medicines for asthma and packets of cigarettes found in the house by the police. The woman was in a physically weak condition and worked from her home for an international company. She was an MBA graduate who had been living in the flat since 2016, according to her landlord who called the police.

“She had last spoken to her father on January 26 and since then her phone had been switched off. So on January 29, her father called the landlord who in turn called the police as she failed to open the door,” added police inspector Gaikwad. The police broke the door, which was locked from the inside, and found her body.

The woman was a native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and her parents were expected to reach Pune on Thursday.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

