Dedicated RT PCR testing camps to be set up near containment zones in the evening

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:03 IST

Gurugram:

To expand testing in areas near containment zones, the health department will set up evening RT PCR camps in seven urban primary health care blocks in the district over the next 10 days.

The selected areas include Laxman Vihar, Rajiv Nagar, Patel Nagar, Khandsa, Sukhrali and Nathupur. The camps will be held at 10 locations over the next 10 days, which have been strategically selected as they see large footfalls, officials explained.

The 10 locations are the Gurudwara Sabzi Mandi in Sadar Bazaar (Patel Nagar), the Gurugram bus stand (Rajiv Nagar), Galleria Market (Chanderlok), Sahara Mall (Chanderlok), Gurugram railway station (Laxman Vihar), Kahndsa Sabji Mandi, the health department’s malaria office in Jacobpura, Sheetla Mata Mandir in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 14 market in Sukhrali and Ambience Mall in Nathupur.

This is the first time in the course of the outbreak that dedicated camps are being set up solely for RT PCR tests, which until now were being administered only in PHCs and at antigen testing camps (for symptomatic patients).

“With most people getting back to work during the day, we have decided to set up these camps in the evening between five to eight. These areas are important public places, where people either meet or find themselves in transit. So that is their strategic importance,” said Dr MP Singh, nodal officer for containment zone and testing camp management in Gurugram.

Singh said while these locations are not present inside ‘sealed areas’, they are near containment zones. “So if there is any spread happening outside the containment area, people who feel they have symptoms should have access to testing,” Singh added.

Health department officials said only those requiring tests for medical reasons will be tested. “Our field staff will use their discretion and divert anyone seeking tests for non-medical reasons to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where they can pay for either an RT PCR or an antigen test,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

Depending on public response, a revised schedule of RT PCR camps to be held between October 10 and October 20 would be drawn up, Sharma said.