e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dedicated RT PCR testing camps to be set up near containment zones in the evening

Dedicated RT PCR testing camps to be set up near containment zones in the evening

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:03 IST
Prayag Arora-Desai
Prayag Arora-Desai
         

Gurugram:

To expand testing in areas near containment zones, the health department will set up evening RT PCR camps in seven urban primary health care blocks in the district over the next 10 days.

The selected areas include Laxman Vihar, Rajiv Nagar, Patel Nagar, Khandsa, Sukhrali and Nathupur. The camps will be held at 10 locations over the next 10 days, which have been strategically selected as they see large footfalls, officials explained.

The 10 locations are the Gurudwara Sabzi Mandi in Sadar Bazaar (Patel Nagar), the Gurugram bus stand (Rajiv Nagar), Galleria Market (Chanderlok), Sahara Mall (Chanderlok), Gurugram railway station (Laxman Vihar), Kahndsa Sabji Mandi, the health department’s malaria office in Jacobpura, Sheetla Mata Mandir in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 14 market in Sukhrali and Ambience Mall in Nathupur.

This is the first time in the course of the outbreak that dedicated camps are being set up solely for RT PCR tests, which until now were being administered only in PHCs and at antigen testing camps (for symptomatic patients).

“With most people getting back to work during the day, we have decided to set up these camps in the evening between five to eight. These areas are important public places, where people either meet or find themselves in transit. So that is their strategic importance,” said Dr MP Singh, nodal officer for containment zone and testing camp management in Gurugram.

Singh said while these locations are not present inside ‘sealed areas’, they are near containment zones. “So if there is any spread happening outside the containment area, people who feel they have symptoms should have access to testing,” Singh added.

Health department officials said only those requiring tests for medical reasons will be tested. “Our field staff will use their discretion and divert anyone seeking tests for non-medical reasons to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where they can pay for either an RT PCR or an antigen test,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

Depending on public response, a revised schedule of RT PCR camps to be held between October 10 and October 20 would be drawn up, Sharma said.

top news
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Demand for tribal state surfaced in violence in Rajasthan, say police
Demand for tribal state surfaced in violence in Rajasthan, say police
BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark
BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In