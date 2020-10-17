e-paper
Deepender Hooda says he is face of Congress in Baroda bypoll

He said the people of this rural seat will teach a lesson to the arrogant BJP-JJP government.

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Deepender Singh Hooda
Deepender Singh Hooda(HT File)
         

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday said hundreds of Congress workers will take on BJP’s star campaigners to reach out to voters in the Baroda constituency.

While addressing a press conference in Gohana, Hooda said Congress nominee Indu Raj Narwal is enough to defeat BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt in the Baroda by election. “Narwal hails from a poor farmer’s family and people of Baroda should consider me as their nominee. I am contesting this election and the people of this rural seat will teach a lesson to the arrogant BJP-JJP government. The BJP-JJP government will use its machinery in the election but we have the moral support of people. Indu’s win will shake the chief minister’s chair and bring a change in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt said the people of Baroda have been giving him their blessings and he is confident of winning the seat. “I am contesting this election on developmental issues and people should avoid connecting the candidates with their caste,” he said.

