Defying vision limitations to become grandmasters

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:09 IST

Pune: Facing difficulties in learning the sport, inadequate coaches and taunts from sighted players – all these obstacles hardly matter for Megha Chakraborty and Somendra who dream to become grandmasters one day.

Chakraborty from West Bengal and Delhi boy Somendra have represented India in Asian Para Games, 2018,Jakarta, Indonesia and Asian Blind Championship, 2018 in Udupi, Karnataka respectively.

The duo is currently in city to participate in the National School Chess Championship for the Blind ongoing at Mumbai Maratha Fruitwala Dharamshala, Alandi.

Seventeen-year-old Chakraborty can only see from her left eye since her birth. She was introduced to the sport in Class 3.

“I used to observe my seniors play chess at my blind hostel in Kolkata. I asked them about the game and learnt the basics,” said Chakraborty.

Challenge from sighted players

“Whenever I used to play chess, sighted players used to taunt me and say that I cannot beat them or become a successful player because of my sight limitations. My reply used to be that I will beat them all if given a chance.

“I started practicing hard and now I play in both categories. I can compete against sighted players,” said Chakraborty, who partnering with Mrunalini Pande won the silver medal in women’s team Rapid VI – B2/B3 and bronze in women’s team Standard VI – B2/B3 in 2018, Asian Para Games, 2018, Jakarta.

No fear of blindness

Chakraborty knows that she might loss her vision completely in a few years, but the thought does not make her weak.

“We have raised her in such a way that now we discuss more about becoming a best player in chess instead of worrying about losing eyesight. The doctor has told us clearly that sight in left eye is getting weaker every day, but that is not is our hand. Our only aim is to give best in chess,” said Bandana, mother of Megha Chakraborty.

Life is about playing chess and kabaddi for Somendra

Somendra became partially blind at the age of five in his hometown Kaisargang in Uttar Pradesh.

“I was suffering from chickenpox, and then lost my eyesight (right eye). I was shifted to Delhi in a blind school,” said Somendra, who is playing chess since 2014 by observing his hostel mates. It was totally a new sport for Somendra who used to play kabaddi.

“I gave chess a try and soon I started enjoying it. Rules were a bit tough, but soon I started to defeat good players. I took part in National Blind Championship, where in 2016 I won silver and in 2018, managed to bag gold,” said Somendra, who is also a raider when it comes to kabaddi.

Advantage for sighted players

Somendra plays against sighted and partially blind players. He finds games against sighted players tough as the latter have more advantage.

“They (sighted player) can plan their moves in a much better way than us. Especially when time is less they can make fast moves which irritates me sometimes, but I try to give my best,” Somendra said.

Next aim

Playing regular chess and becoming a successful player is Somendra’s next focus. The Class 11 student has chalked a plan to achieve the goal.

Megha Chakraborty, 1232 FIDE rank

We have many successful blind players in the country. All they need is more support from government and coaches to win more medals.

Somendra, 1423 FIDE rank

Playing more international tournaments is my aim now as it will help me to improve my game. I will also focus on listening chess audio books to learn new tricks about the game.