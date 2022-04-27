1 dead, 3 injured in indiscriminate firing by two parties in Bazpur
RUDRAPUR: A man died and three others were seriously injured in an indiscriminate firing between two parties after a dispute arose over a transaction in Bazpur of US Nagar late on Tuesday night, police said.
The police have lodged two FIRs on the complaints received from both sides.
“The probe is on and action will be taken accordingly,” said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar district.
A dispute arose between Tajinder Singh alias Jantu of Khambhar village and Netra Prakash Sharma of Pipalia village of Bazpur in US Nagar over a transaction in connection with the Pal gritstone crusher in Bazpur. A meeting was held in a hotel on the National highway on Tuesday evening but it ended in a state of indecision, police said.
Later, Tajinder with his companions went to Sharma’s residence where the incident took place. According to police, firing allegedly took place on both sides.
Tajinder’s companion Kulwant Singh of MilakKhanam of Rampur district of UP, Harpreet Singh of Biraha farm and Mohit Agrawal of Subhash Nagar colony of Bazpur were seriously injured due to firing. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Kulwant dead.
Tajinder has alleged in his complaint that he had given a stone crusher on contract to Anirudh Sharma and Darpan Sharma. They had to pay some amount and called him at their residence at about 11.30pm on Tuesday. When he reached their house with his companions, Netra Prakash Sharma, Darpan and Aniruddh opened fire in which Kulwant died due to bullet injury. Police lodged the FIR against Netra Prakash, Darpan, Aniruddh and Ravinder on a complaint under IPC section 302 (murder).
In another complaint handed over by Netra Prakash Sharma, police have lodged an FIR against Avinash Sharma of Keshowala village and a supporter of Tajinder. According to Sharma, Avinash arrived at his residence with three cars and opened fire on his residence. Avinash and his companions entered his house and beat women and fled with ornaments and cash worth ₹7 lakh. Police have lodged an FIR on his complaint under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespass), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
