Fri, Dec 26, 2025
3 people in custody for harassing, threatening Kashmiri shawl seller in Kashipur

ByMohan Rajput
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 03:12 am IST

SSP Mishra added that the police acted swiftly after the video came to its notice and registered a FIR in view of the sensitive nature of the case.

RUDRAPUR: Three people, seen in a widely-circulated video harassing and assaulting a Kashmiri shawl seller in Udham Singh Nagar district’s Kashipur area have been taken into custody, the district police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said the video surfaced on Instagram on December 24 (Uttarakhand Police)
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar, Manikant Mishra said the video surfaced on Instagram on December 24 and showed some youths from the Kashipur area misbehaving, assaulting and threatening Bilal, a shawl seller from Jammu and Kashmir who has been residing in Uttarakhand for nine years.

Police said its investigation revealed that the incident occurred on December 22.

Mishra added that the police acted swiftly after the video came to its notice and registered a FIR in view of the sensitive nature of the case. The social media platform was also asked to remove the video to prevent any misinformation or disturbance to public order.

He said Bilal appeared at Kashipur police station on Thursday and submitted a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Kashipur police station under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (causing hurt), 351(3)(criminal intimidation), 352 (provoking breach of peace), 304 (), 62 (attempt to commit offence), 292 (public nuisance) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said

Mishra said the three youths seen in the video were taken into custody. “A fair and thorough investigation is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty,” the SSP said.

Mishra added that any act affecting law and order or social harmony in the district would not be tolerated, reiterating that the district police are fully committed to maintaining peace and security.

The district police chief also cautioned people against uploading the video of the incident, saying they would be identified and criminal proceedings initiated against them.

