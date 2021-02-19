IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
dehradun news

46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

  • The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST

A 46-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Kapri village, around 35 km from the Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand. At least six people have lost their lives to leopard attacks in Pithoragarh alone since September last year. Authorities are looking for permission to catch the leopard responsible for the recent death, said officials.

“Forest officials rushed to the spot on the information and recovered the mangled body of the woman from the forest area. We have handed over the woman’s body to her family members after post-mortem on Friday, said Navin Pant, sub-divisional officer, Pithoragarh forest division.

Pant said Kalawati Devi of Kapri village in Kanalichinna area had gone to her field to collect fodder on Thursday evening but didn’t return.

“Her family members and villagers launched a search for her in the nearby forests. Finally, they found her mangled body around 1.5 km from the agricultural field,” he said.

Pant said the leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body, he added.

“An ex-gratia relief of 20,000 has been handed over to the deceased’s relatives on Friday. Rest of the amount will be given after we receive the post-mortem report. We have sought permission for catching the leopard from chief wildlife warden,” Pant added.

He said the forest officials were also carrying a cage to the village where the incident took place but it will be installed only after they get the permission.

More than half-a-dozen persons have lost their lives in leopard attacks in Pithoragarh since September. Two leopards have been eliminated during this period, forest officials said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger on the morning of February 11 in Ramnagar of Nainital district. Earlier, a 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Khatima of US Nagar on February 6. On January 20, a 50-year-woman was killed by a leopard in Almora district, making it the fourth incident of man-animal conflict in the area. On December 1, a 65-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Chamoli district. In the first week of November, a 21-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Champawat district. Three women including a teen lost their lives to leopard attacks in a week in October in Okhalkanda block of Nainital. On October 15, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Jaspur area in US Nagar district when she was playing with her siblings outside her house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wildlife news uttarakhand wildlife leopard deaths maneater
Close
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
dehradun news

46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

ANI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a Covid-19 negative report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Row over proposed name change of medical college in Rudrapur

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The local zila panchayat on Tuesday passed a resolution to name Rudrapur’s Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College after the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U'khand rescue ops

By Kalyan Das, Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • HT spoke to some of the main rescuers and officers on the frontline who are leading and coordinating the search and rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in the Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of NDRF searches with the help of dogs at Raini Village in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)
A team of NDRF searches with the help of dogs at Raini Village in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand tragedy: 5 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 56

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:22 AM IST
  • Among the five bodies, three were recovered from the 1.7 kilometre-long Tapovan tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traders showering flowers on pilgrims as part of opposing SOP on Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Traders showering flowers on pilgrims as part of opposing SOP on Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Agitators' shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Haridwar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:24 PM IST
  • Locals, traders, among others, expressed their displeasure on restrictions imposed on pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Matri Sadan to resume agitation for closure of hydropower projects on Ganga

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST
  • From February 23, a seer of the Matri Sadan ashram will go on an agitation demanding scrapping of all hydropower projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers recovering a body from the tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project in Tapovan on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
Rescue workers recovering a body from the tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project in Tapovan on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: After 7 days, 12 more bodies recovered including 5 from Tapovan

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • The five bodies in the tunnel were recovered after the rescue workers cleared the muck inside at a distance of about 130 metres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT FILE PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand law to levy water tax on hydropower projects in state held valid

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • The court also vacated an interim order issued by a coordinate bench of Uttarakhand HC in 2016 directing authorities concerned not to take coercive measures for recovery of the water tax demand from the petitioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lake formed in Rishi Ganga catchment area above Raini village.(SDRF)
The lake formed in Rishi Ganga catchment area above Raini village.(SDRF)
dehradun news

'No new lake, it's part of bigger one that caused Chamoli disaster': Experts

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Reports emerged about the formation of a "new" glacial lake in the Rishi Ganga catchment area, about six kilometres above Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the lake near Raini was being monitored through satellites and assured that there was nothing to be worried about.(PTI)
Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the lake near Raini was being monitored through satellites and assured that there was nothing to be worried about.(PTI)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacier burst: Water being discharged from newly formed lake, says DGP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:16 PM IST
A total of 166 people are missing while 38 have died in the disaster till now. Rescue operations entered the seventh day and efforts were on towards drilling another hole into the Tapovan tunnel so that a camera could be placed to get updates of the 25-35 people that are stuck inside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) scientists talk with an emergency and rescue official after arriving near Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped, during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 12, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Virender SINGH NEGI / AFP)(AFP)
Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) scientists talk with an emergency and rescue official after arriving near Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped, during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 12, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Virender SINGH NEGI / AFP)(AFP)
dehradun news

Hole drilled in Tapovan tunnel for possible location of trapped men

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:44 AM IST
However, efforts were afoot on Saturday to widen the hole so that a camera could be inserted into the tunnel to get a clue of the trapped men, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers drilling inside the tunnel on Friday.(HT Photo )
Rescue workers drilling inside the tunnel on Friday.(HT Photo )
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: Rescue agencies change tactic, focus on drilling into tunnel

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Till Friday evening, three more bodies had been recovered, taking the confirmed death toll to 38.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Lake formed near Raini village in Joshimath being monitored: Uttarakhand CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Meanwhile, the death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident reached 37 after one more body was recovered from the riverbank near Maithana village on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP