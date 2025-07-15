8 dead in Pithoragarh after vehicle veers off road, falls into gorge: Police

PITHORAGARH: Eight people were killed and five others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Pithoragarh district, a senior police officer said. Police said five persons sustained injuries in the accident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pithoragarh superintendent of police (SP) Rekha Yadav said they received information about the accident at around 5.30 pm.

Teams of state disaster response force (SDRF) and police have been rushed to the spot.

Yadav said 13 people were in the vehicle at the time of the time; eight died on the spot.

“Of the five injured, four are stable and received minor injuries, while one is seriously injured. The seriously injured person has been rushed to Pithoragarh district hospital from where the victim, if required, will be referred to the higher centre,” she said.

Police said the accident took place when the Maxx Pik-up vehicle was on its way from Muwani village under Thal police station to Bokta village. The vehicle appeared to have lost control while negotiating a turn.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the deaths and instructed the district administration and emergency rescue teams to carry out rescue operations on a war footing. He has directed that timely and free medical treatment be ensured for all those injured in the accident.

The chief minister said he was deeply pained by the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.