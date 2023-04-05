Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: 800 unidentified persons booked over communal tensions in Haldwani

Uttarakhand: 800 unidentified persons booked over communal tensions in Haldwani

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2023 04:24 PM IST

The case pertains to an incident that took place on Monday night after a group of Muslim men offering Taraweeh (namaz), were allegedly assaulted by another group of men on Monday night in the Haldwani district

Nainital police have booked around 800 unidentified people for allegedly indulging in violence, blocking the Nainital-Haldwani national highway and staging a protest near the Haldwani police station creating a ruckus, officials said.

Communal tension erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Monday (HT Photo)
Communal tension erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Monday (HT Photo)

Haldwani station house officer (SHO) Harendra Choudhary said, “We have booked 700-800 people under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) for blocking the highway, indulging in violence.”

Also Read: JD (U) leader acquitted, 9 others held guilty for 1993 Bihar killings

“We are trying to identify the accused,” the SHO said.

The case pertains to an incident that took place on Monday night after a group of Muslim men offering Taraweeh (namaz), were allegedly assaulted by another group of men on Monday night in the Haldwani district.

On Monday, after the alleged attack on worshippers came to the fore, police said a large crowd of Muslim men gathered outside the Haldwani police station and staged a protest. At around 2am, on the persuasion of an Imam, the protesters were pacified, police said.

Following the Monday night incident, earlier, the police had booked an identified man, Mukesh Bhatt alias Mukki, and 40 others for allegedly attacking the Muslim worshippers in Bhotia Parao, a Hindu-dominated area. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Shahid Hussain, police said.

In his complaint, Hussain alleged, “A group of Hindu men led by Bhatt reached outside the house of advocate Zaffar Siddique to create religious turmoil and kill Muslim worshippers. They locked us inside and were planning to kill us by setting the house on fire. They were carrying weapons. They subsequently broke the door, entered inside and beat Muslim men mercilessly despite the presence of policemen. The mob threatened to kill people from the Muslim community if they were ever seen on Nainital Road. The incident left many of us injured and hurt our community’s sentiments.”

Police said the activists belonging to the Hindu community created a ruckus in the Bhotia Padao area on Monday night when 30-40 protestors gathered outside the house belonging to a lawyer situated on a ‘nazul land’ (government land given on lease for non-agricultural purposes). They alleged that Muslims had been using this house for offering prayers.

The incident triggered communal tension in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police violence complaint rioting protest assault damage national highway nainital + 7 more
police violence complaint rioting protest assault damage national highway nainital + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out