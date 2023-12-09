Watch: Amit Shah, Uttarakhand CM Dhami perform Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and others participates in 'Ganga Aarti', at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (PTI)

The Ganga Aarti was performed at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram. Yoga Guru Ramdev and former Chief Minister of the state, Trivendra Singh Rawat, were among those present.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister attended the concluding session of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

While speaking at the event, Shah said that agreements worth more than ₹3.5 lakh crore have been signed at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, against the target of ₹2 lakh crore.

The Union Home Minister said that this is not only the celebration of Destination Uttarakhand but also the beginning of many new things.

He said that this is the beginning of exploring the infinite possibilities of the new Uttarakhand.

"It will become a strong example in front of the whole world as to how Uttarakhand can be connected with the industry in an eco-friendly manner," he said.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said with confidence that this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand.

The Home Minister said that this is a place where development and divine power are together.

He said that the Chief Minister gave full credit to the Prime Minister and the central agencies for safely evacuating the 41 workers, who were evacuated earlier this month from the Silkyara tunnel after a gruelling 17-day-long rescue operation.

"Under the guidance and monitoring of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, commendable work was done to rescue the workers safely," he said, congratulating CM Dhami and the state government.