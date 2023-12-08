close_game
News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 01:41 PM IST

The two-day summit aims to promote the hill state as a major investment destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 at the Forest Research Institute here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at the venue of the Global Investors Summit 2023, in Dehradun on Friday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at the venue of the Global Investors Summit 2023, in Dehradun on Friday. (ANI)

He also launched the House of Himalayas brand to promote local products and increase the income of self-help groups.

Preparations for the summit have been going on for months. It is being attended by more than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and abroad.

The target of the summit was to sign MoUs worth 2.5 lakh crore, but it has already exceeded that limit to reach around 3 lakh crore in the run-up to the event, which saw various roadshows being held by Dhami in India's metro cities as well as London, Birmingham in the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
