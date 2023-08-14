Another car falls on BJP leader’s house within two weeks in Nainital

Another car fell on the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s house within two weeks in Nainital on Sunday night. On Sunday night, a resident of Ward-7 lost control of his car and it fell on the roof of the house.

A car had fallen on the same house on August 5 and the BJP leader, Tara Rana, said such incidents are happening due to lack of railing at the edge of the road above her house. Rana, who is a nominated member of the local municipality, lives at Himalaya Darshan Road.

“We have informed and requested the Public Works Department (PWD) to erect a railing at the edge of the road but no action was taken. Such incidents are not only posing a threat to my family and damaging my house but are also injuring and causing loss to the vehicle riders,” she said.

Also Read | 3 killed, 10 missing as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

The road is just above her house with no railing.

On Sunday night, a resident of ward-7 lost control of his car while he was reversing the car and it fell on the roof of Rana’s house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON