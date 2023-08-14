Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Another car falls on BJP leader’s house within two weeks in Nainital

Another car falls on BJP leader’s house within two weeks in Nainital

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2023 09:39 PM IST

The BJP leader said such incidents are happening due to lack of railing at the edge of the road above her house

Another car fell on the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s house within two weeks in Nainital on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, a resident of Ward-7 lost control of his car and it fell on the roof of the house.
A car had fallen on the same house on August 5 and the BJP leader, Tara Rana, said such incidents are happening due to lack of railing at the edge of the road above her house. Rana, who is a nominated member of the local municipality, lives at Himalaya Darshan Road.

“We have informed and requested the Public Works Department (PWD) to erect a railing at the edge of the road but no action was taken. Such incidents are not only posing a threat to my family and damaging my house but are also injuring and causing loss to the vehicle riders,” she said.

The road is just above her house with no railing.

On Sunday night, a resident of ward-7 lost control of his car while he was reversing the car and it fell on the roof of Rana’s house.

