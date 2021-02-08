Chamoli disaster revives tales of Gaura Devi and her role in Chipko movement
- Raini village's Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974.
Uttarakhand's Raini village in Chamoli district, where flash flood tragedy struck on Sunday, has played a central role in one of India’s first major environmental movements -the Chipko movement. Legendary Gaura Devi, who paved the way for the movement, hailed from this very village.
The movement in the early 1970s became a rallying point for future non-violent environmental movements in India and even attracted international attention.
Noted historian Ajay Singh Rawat, who has authored many books on Uttarakhand’s ecology and environment, said it was Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974 when contractors engaged by an Allahabad-based sports goods company came to Raini village to cut Ash trees.
“The male members of the village had gone away. It was Gaura Devi and the women of the nearby villages who hugged the trees and didn’t allow the contractors to cut them. Raini village is divided by Rishiganga. One side is called Pala Raini while the other is known as Wala Raini. Devi was born on the Pala side in 1925 but came to live on the Wala side early in her life,” he said.
Also read: 'Hanging glacier broke away from main structure in Uttarakhand' - DRDO
Inspired by Gandhian non-violence, the Chipko movement started in 1973 against felling of trees and spread throughout the Himalayas. The word 'Chipko' means 'to hug' and this is how the movement came to be known as the Chipko movement. The movement got attention across the country and the Central government brought Forest Protection Act, a law to regulate forests in a bid to conserve them across India.
“It was because of her bravery and determination that the contractors backed off and the then Uttar Pradesh government set up a committee of experts to investigate the matter. Later, the committee maintained that the Raini forest area was an ecologically sensitive region and no trees should be felled there,” he said.
“The environment movement she started made India realise the importance of forests and sustainable development, especially in the Himalayan region where it was the first such movement. It created awareness on the importance of forests and inspired many policy changes and people to fight for the cause of forests and local ecology."
Rawat said that if Uttarakhand has good forest cover at present, Gaura Devi has a major role in it. “She changed our attitude and outlook towards forests. Her fight to save her forests also showed what villagers can do to save their green wealth from the commercial interests if they are determined to do so,” he said.
Chipko movement leader Sunder Lal Bahuguna said the women from the hills have a special relationship with their local forests.
“They go to forests every day to get grass and fallen branches. They know how to use forests without damaging them. They think of the forests as their mother, a provider. So when contractors came to cut trees, they hugged the trees and offered to be killed rather than allow contractors to fell trees,” he said
“Whenever you play with Nature, cut forests, whenever you overexploit the rivers with too many dams, nature replies with such disasters. This disaster should remind us of the role of people like Gaura Devi and her message. We have to make more efforts to save the forests, ecology and environment of the Himalayas. Playing with nature will keep triggering such tragedies,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli disaster revives tales of Gaura Devi and her role in Chipko movement
- Raini village's Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst
- The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago
- The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy
- The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
- Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide ₹4 lakh financial assistance
- The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing
- Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on ₹173 cr science city project in Dehradun
- The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27
- If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies
- Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox