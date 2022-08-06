CM Dhami meets railways min, requests Jan Shatabdi between Tanakpur-Dehradun
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Ashwini Vaishnav, Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology on Saturday.
On the request of Dhami, the Union minister approved 1,206 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile network in the state. The cost of each mobile tower will be ₹1 crore.
During his meeting with the railway minister, the chief minister also requested to start a Jan Shatabdi rail service between Tanakpur-Dehradun. The chief minister said that at present, there is only one train service running between Dehradun-Kathgodam to connect Kumaon and Garhwal.
People move from Tanakpur because of the Nepal border and so, to further strengthen the Kumaon-Garhwal connectivity, it is necessary to operate a Jan Shatabdi rail on the Tanakpur-Dehradun route in the public interest.
The chief minister also asked for the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line as a broad gauge instead of a narrow gauge and for making the Haridwar-Dehradun rail line a double lane.
Dhami asked for many railway lines in the state like the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail line and the Kichha-Khatima rail line and urged the Minister for the modernization of the Harrawala railway station. The Railway Minister has agreed to all the demands.
The chief minister also requested to make necessary arrangements to complete the journey in 05-06 hours by reducing the travel time of Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi which runs between Tanakpur and Delhi.
In connection with the Roodki-Deobband rail project, he also requested to release the state government from paying the remaining due amount of 99.01 crores relative to the 50 per cent contribution while finalizing the contribution amount of 296.67 crores paid so far by the state government.
Pushkar Singh Dhami is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and serves as the 10th and the current chief minister of Uttarakhand. He was elected as MLA in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha from Khatima in 2012 and 2017. He was appointed chief minister for the first time in 2021.
Harish Rawat to protest outside CM’s house over delay in panchayat polls
In protest against the delay in Haridwar panchayat polls, former chief minister Harish Rawat said on Saturday that he will stage a demonstration outside CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's official residence on August 18. Reacting to the resignation of Rawat under whose tenure the commission was formed in 2014-15, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission president S Raju, demanded from Dhami to call on an all-party meeting in this regard.
U’khand paper leak scam: S Raju admits mafia, political pressure in govt recruitments
A day after S Raju resigned from Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission chairman's post on “moral grounds”, the retired IAS officer in an interview with a Hindi news channel on Saturday admitted to the “mafia” and ”political” pressure in the government recruitments. He was posted as UKSSSC chairman in 2016 and his term was due to end in September this year. “I am taking the moral responsibility for it,” he said.
CM Dhami meets Union ministers, says state to get 1202 mobile towers
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met with Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday. Dhami also paid visit to Union home minister Amit Shah. On Dhami's request, Vaishnaw approved 1,202 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile connectivity in the state. Dhami said the cost of each mobile tower will be ₹ 1 crore.
1 dead after CISF jawan fires at his colleagues at Kolkata's Indian Museum
One personnel died after a CISF jawan opened fire at two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said. Another jawan was injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sarengi. The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019. The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.
Man attacked in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma
A man was attacked by sharp weapons in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohmmad. Sunny Pawar's has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manoj Patil, Superintendent of Police (Ahmednagar), told Hindustan Times on Saturday that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar's friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested.
