Congress stages protest during assembly budget session in Gairsain

The inaugural day of the budget session in the Uttarakhand Assembly kickstarted with the opposition Congress cornering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government on a number of issues.

Congress legislators sit on the stairs of Vidhan Sabha house in Gairsain (Rajeev Kala/HT Photo)

Slamming the government over a wide range of issues, including Josihmath land subsidence, alleged recruitment scams, the Pauri Garhwal receptionist murder case, and others, the Congress on Monday staged a protest inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha at Gairsain– the summer capital.

Holding placards, just before the assembly session began on Monday morning around 11am, Congress MLAs sat on the stairs of the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan and raised slogans such as “jabse Bhajpa aayi hai, kamar tod mehangai hai” (Ever since the BJP came to power, inflation is on the rise), “yuvaon ka sashan band karo” (stop exploiting youths), “tanashahi band karo” (stop dictatorship), and “Uttarakhand ki beti ki nyay do” (justice to Uttarakhand’s daughter).

The Congress MLA also alleged neglect of farmers by the state government and demanded a rise in sugarcane MSP.

As chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the Vidhan Sabha campus, Congress legislators yelled “Pushkar Dhami weak hai, tabhi to paper leak hai,” slogans.

As the session began, in the well of the House, Congress MLAs tried to disrupt the governor’s address and even raised “governor go back” slogans among others. They continued the protest throughout the governor’s speech which lasted for a little over an hour.

Ahead of the session in the summer capital, adequate security arrangements were made by the police with barricading and deployment of its personnel at various spots between Karanprayag and Gairsain. Section 144 CrPC was also imposed in the area from Diwalikhal to the assembly premises after the Congress had given a call of “Chalo Gairsain” to corner the government on the first day of the budget session of the assembly.

Slamming the BJP, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Yashpal Arya said that the Congress protest is against the BJP on behalf of the people in Uttarakhand who are awaiting justice on several issues.

“We staged a protest inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha to highlight the failure of the state government on various fronts,” said the Bazpur constituency MLA, adding “UKSSSC recruitment scam, inflation, Pauri Garhwal receptionist murder case, lathi-charge on protesting youth, and neglect of Joshimath among other issues is a testament to the flop BJP government.”

The LoP further said that section 144 was imposed 5 km before the Vidhan Sabha because the ruling party wants to suppress those who question them and sees them as a threat

Responding to the Congress’ protest in the assembly, senior BJP leader and cabinet minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said that the opposition is issueless. “BJP government is taking every effort possible to improve the lives of the people,” he said responding to the allegations levelled by Arya.

After the governor’s address, CM Dhami while addressing the media too criticised the protest and slogans raised by the Congress during the governor’s address saying “it’s not a healthy practice.”

The chief minister added that he expects every legislator and leader to support the government for the development of the state.