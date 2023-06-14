Couple found dead inside house in Dehradun, 4-day-old baby undergoing treatment

A couple was found dead inside their house in Dehradun’s Clement Town area, said police. Police said the man is a resident of Saharanpur and used to operate a JCB machine. (Representative file image)

Police also found their 4-day-old baby, who has been sent to the hospital for further checkup.

Shishupal Rana, Clement Town police station in charge said that some locals informed police about stench coming from one house in the Clement Town area.

“When we broke the door, we found the bodies of the 25-year-old husband and his 22-year-old wife. We also found their 4 day-old baby there. As the bodies seemed to be two to three days old, we immediately sent the baby to the hospital, where doctors are monitoring the health condition”, he said

According to the police, the woman was the second wife of the man and there was tension in the man’s family due to the second marriage. The couple had a baby four days ago, the neighbours had claimed, said Rana.

Rana said the man is a resident of Saharanpur and used to operate a JCB machine.

He added that the man had rented a house in the area a few months back.

“There were no injury marks on the bodies. Prima facie, it seems they died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance. But the exact reason for the deaths will be revealed after their post-mortem report is received”, he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

