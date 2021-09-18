Covid: Primary schools in Uttarakhand to reopen from Sept 21

Primary schools in Uttarakhand will reopen for classes 1-5 from September 21 (next Tuesday), after they had been closed for months due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to an order issued by the department of school education on Saturday, classes will be held for only three hours a day and students will not be allowed to bring food to school, reports said.

Written consent from parents will be required for their children to attend physical classes. The letter should be submitted to the school authorities within three days of attending school. Students will not be forced to attend schools and the option of online classes will be available.

Schools authorities will have to ensure proper sanitisation of the entire premises, including classrooms, offices, libraries and washrooms. Arrangements for sanitisers, handwash, thermal scanning and first aid should also be ensured, the above reports also said, adding, drinking water areas should be kept clean and the quality of water should be checked.

In case anyone experiences cough, cold or fever, he/she should be given first aid and then sent back home.

Students, teachers and other staff members have to compulsorily wear masks before entering the school or classrooms and social distancing is to be maintained.

A nodal officer has to be appointed in each school to ensure compliance with all Covid-19 related protocols, the order also read.

Schools in Uttarakhand had first reopened for classes 9-12 from August 2 and then for classes 6-8 from August 16 by following all virus related norms.

The state has so far recorded nearly 359,000 cases due to coronavirus disease including 282 active cases, 335,684 recoveries and 7,389 deaths. The Covid-19 curfew has been extended till September 21 with several relaxations including allowing weddings with 50% capacity of the hall/venue with permission from the district administration. Previously, offices in the were allowed to work with full capacity while shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week.